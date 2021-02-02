Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Short Interest Update

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,300 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the December 31st total of 153,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ APVO opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.30. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44. The firm has a market cap of $147.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 7.47.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.05) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang bought 636,675 shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.35 per share, with a total value of $9,136,286.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang bought 174,277 shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $3,961,316.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 1.25% of Aptevo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

APVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

