Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 349.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,257 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 81.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 25.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 26.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APTV opened at $138.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $152.78.

APTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.74.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

