AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Stock Price Up 9.6%

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) shares were up 9.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.71 and last traded at $11.32. Approximately 3,978,677 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,915,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AQB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of AquaBounty Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.10 and a current ratio of 18.33. The company has a market capitalization of $628.23 million, a PE ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 1.27.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 11,050.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 million. On average, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Huber bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,521.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQB. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 167.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. 60.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

