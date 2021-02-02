Aramark (ARMK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Aramark to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. On average, analysts expect Aramark to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ARMK opened at $34.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Aramark has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $44.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.88.

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $956,927.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,697,874.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARMK shares. Barclays upped their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

