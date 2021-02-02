Aramark (ARMK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Aramark to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. On average, analysts expect Aramark to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $34.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.75. Aramark has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $44.65.

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $956,927.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,697,874.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARMK shares. Barclays upped their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

