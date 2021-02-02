ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.11 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ ARCB traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,213. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average is $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $50.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.15.

In other ArcBest news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 9,670 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $411,168.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

