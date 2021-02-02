Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Arch Capital Group to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ACGL opened at $32.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day moving average is $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $48.32.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACGL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities raised Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.27.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Earnings History for Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)

