Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Arch Capital Group to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ACGL opened at $32.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day moving average is $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $48.32.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACGL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities raised Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.27.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.