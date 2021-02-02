Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.73 Million

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can currently be purchased for about $2.66 or 0.00007279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded 72.7% higher against the US dollar. Archer DAO Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $16.67 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00051933 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000073 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 40.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Archer DAO Governance Token

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,259,908 tokens. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official website is archerdao.io . The official message board for Archer DAO Governance Token is medium.com/archer-dao . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Archer DAO Governance Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Archer DAO Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Archer DAO Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Archer DAO Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

