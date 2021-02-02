Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.89

Shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.89 and last traded at $26.66, with a volume of 55432 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.97.

Several research firms have weighed in on FUV. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Arcimoto from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.56 million, a P/E ratio of -38.37 and a beta of 2.92.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 126.41% and a negative net margin of 645.68%. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcimoto news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 461,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,100.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $508,600. 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Arcimoto during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 1,448.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 72,126 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 515.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 313,561 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

About Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV)

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

