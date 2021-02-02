Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Sells $330,804.25 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 9,949 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $330,804.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 901,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,969,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Bhaskar Chaudhuri also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 29th, Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 51 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $1,402.50.
Shares of NASDAQ ARQT traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.10. The company had a trading volume of 482,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,539. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.91. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $40.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average is $25.59.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 42,377 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,253,000 after purchasing an additional 489,812 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 19,885 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ARQT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
