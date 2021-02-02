Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Sells $330,804.25 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 9,949 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $330,804.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 901,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,969,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bhaskar Chaudhuri also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

On Friday, January 29th, Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 51 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $1,402.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.10. The company had a trading volume of 482,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,539. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.91. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $40.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average is $25.59.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 42,377 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,253,000 after purchasing an additional 489,812 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 19,885 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARQT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.