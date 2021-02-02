Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Truist

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Truist from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $34.53. 10,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,919. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $40.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.55.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $57,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,234 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,479.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 86.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after acquiring an additional 29,236 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 94.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 19,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 31.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,253,000 after acquiring an additional 489,812 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

