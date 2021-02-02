Arena Events Group plc (ARE.L) (LON:ARE) Shares Up 4.7%

Arena Events Group plc (ARE.L) (LON:ARE) shares traded up 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.12). 123,959 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 436,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.60 ($0.11).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.36. The firm has a market cap of £22.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.45.

Arena Events Group plc (ARE.L) Company Profile (LON:ARE)

Arena Events Group plc provides turnkey event solutions in Europe, the United States, the Middle East, and Asia. It offers temporary event structures, seating, furniture, catering and kitchen equipment, fencing and barriers, interior design, and ice rinks. The company also provides exhibition services, scaffolding, mass participant event solutions, graphics, signage and flooring, as well as cold room, bar rental services.

