Arepacoin (AREPA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $23.00

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded down 35.6% against the US dollar. Arepacoin has a total market capitalization of $31,946.44 and approximately $23.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arepacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

Arepacoin (AREPA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,137,846 coins. Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info

Arepacoin Coin Trading

Arepacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

