Arepacoin Price Up 37.8% This Week (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 52.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last week, Arepacoin has traded up 37.8% against the US dollar. One Arepacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Arepacoin has a total market capitalization of $45,573.60 and approximately $25.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin Profile

Arepacoin is a coin. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,137,875 coins. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/# . The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

Arepacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges:

