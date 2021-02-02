Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of NYSE:ACRE traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,349. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRE. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.0% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 114,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 12.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 323,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the third quarter valued at $7,175,000. 55.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

