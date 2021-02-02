Argentum Silver Corp. (ASL.V) (CVE:ASL) Stock Price Up 35.4%

Argentum Silver Corp. (ASL.V) (CVE:ASL) rose 35.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 321,566 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 683% from the average daily volume of 41,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.69 million and a PE ratio of -8.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.22.

About Argentum Silver Corp. (ASL.V) (CVE:ASL)

Argentum Silver Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 80% interest in the Vanadium Ridge property, a vanadium-rich magnetite mineralization that consists of 20 mining claims covering an area of 2,151 hectares located in Barriere, British Columbia; and a 100% interest in the Cochavara silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of 6 concessions covering an area of 3,479 hectares situated in northern Peru.

