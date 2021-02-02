Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings. Argo Group International reported earnings of ($2.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $489.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.10 million. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARGO shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Argo Group International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Argo Group International from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Group International during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Argo Group International by 276.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ARGO opened at $40.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.90. Argo Group International has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $67.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

