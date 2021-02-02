Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dash Acquisitions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $7,467,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 941,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,052,000 after buying an additional 144,412 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 72,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $128.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $317.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.99.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $5,015,850.00. Insiders sold a total of 501,243 shares of company stock worth $68,703,231 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

