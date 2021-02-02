Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Short Interest Up 64.0% in January

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 64.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDS opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.18. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.97.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts anticipate that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.25% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

