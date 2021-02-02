Arion Trading Up 20.5% This Week (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Arion has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar. Arion has a total market cap of $68,424.95 and $25.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion token can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00047390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00142707 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00065498 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00248590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00062375 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00036639 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 13,516,267 tokens. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.