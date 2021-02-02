Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,050 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CSX were worth $20,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 96,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in CSX by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 309.2% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,957 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 56,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,592 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CSX. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSX opened at $87.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

