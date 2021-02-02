Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,181 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $12,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 2,727.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $69.33 on Tuesday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $70.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.44 and a 200-day moving average of $57.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 64.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.7175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 93.51%.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.19.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

