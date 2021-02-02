Arizona State Retirement System Has $17.76 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,147 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,918 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mirova increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 4,151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX stock opened at $231.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $197.47 and a 12-month high of $306.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.20.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRTX. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $327.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.96.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

