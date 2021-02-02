Arizona State Retirement System Has $18.70 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,991 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $18,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.91.

In related news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $3,271,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 195,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,283,386.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $240,834.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $106.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.68, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.18. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.