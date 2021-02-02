Arizona State Retirement System Has $19.20 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,152 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $19,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 227,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,394,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Truist Financial by 5.3% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.84.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 232,429 shares of company stock worth $11,684,317 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $55.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

