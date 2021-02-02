Arizona State Retirement System Has $22.06 Million Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,955 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,260 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cigna were worth $22,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Truist increased their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

Shares of CI stock opened at $216.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $230.90. The company has a market capitalization of $78.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.71 and its 200 day moving average is $191.56.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

In other news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $1,287,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,422 shares in the company, valued at $9,299,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total value of $8,083,639.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,271,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,143 shares of company stock worth $45,055,720 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

