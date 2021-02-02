Arizona State Retirement System Has $56.62 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,373,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,736 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $56,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $44.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day moving average is $39.99. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $63.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

