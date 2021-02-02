Arizona State Retirement System Has $59.13 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,055,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 111,022 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 0.5% of Arizona State Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AT&T were worth $59,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Argyle Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 290,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,751,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 20,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC grew its position in AT&T by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

T opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $38.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.