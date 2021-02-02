Arizona State Retirement System Has $82.50 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 17,270 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.7% of Arizona State Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $82,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 19,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,526,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 51,667 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,348,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.2% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,787 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 59.9% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 4.0% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $270.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $271.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.41.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.