Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $15,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Dollar General by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Dollar General by 1.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Dollar General by 0.8% during the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 1.7% during the third quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG opened at $192.75 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.43 and a 200-day moving average of $206.92. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.58.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

