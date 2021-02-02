Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,526 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $13,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 31,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $2,514,827.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,597,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,479,806.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 91,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $7,998,781.05. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 283,713 shares of company stock worth $24,692,996. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.12.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $102.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

