Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Humana were worth $15,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the third quarter valued at $1,142,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the third quarter valued at $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Humana in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.95.

NYSE:HUM opened at $379.90 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $474.70. The stock has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $406.73 and a 200-day moving average of $410.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.