Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,513 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $16,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,479,000 after acquiring an additional 39,225 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 51.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 18.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.54.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $381.93 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.51 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 489.65, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.51.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total value of $26,750,755.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,612,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total transaction of $3,540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,784 shares of company stock valued at $62,482,722 over the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

