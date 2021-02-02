Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $19,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, DAGCO Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APD. Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.20.

APD opened at $268.95 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.32. The company has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

