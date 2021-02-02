Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $17,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,804.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 77,530 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $19,293,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,140,025.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,249,842 shares of company stock valued at $550,441,344 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.63.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $241.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.98. The company has a market capitalization of $87.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.47, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $267.20.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.