Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,405 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Southern were worth $18,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in The Southern by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,321,000 after buying an additional 822,854 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in The Southern by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,756,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,785,000 after buying an additional 133,195 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Southern by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,302,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,285,000 after buying an additional 152,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Southern by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,887,000 after buying an additional 148,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in The Southern by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,856,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,677,000 after buying an additional 184,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,741.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $59.11 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $70.78. The stock has a market cap of $62.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

