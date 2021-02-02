Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,057 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $14,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dash Acquisitions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,648,000. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in Moody’s by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 7,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO opened at $270.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $305.95.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $12,380,939.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,620,210.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,547 shares of company stock worth $28,845,276. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities raised Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.08.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.