Arizona State Retirement System Sells 12,823 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,823 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $18,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock opened at $72.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,634.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

