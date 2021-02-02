Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,538 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $13,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dash Acquisitions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,194,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 22,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,888,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,790,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $391.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $420.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.70. The company has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROP. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.90.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

