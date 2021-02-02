Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,464 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $13,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, 140166 dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.77.

NOC stock opened at $292.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $297.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.13. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $374.39. The stock has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

