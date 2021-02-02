Arizona State Retirement System Sells 26,628 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 26,628 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.0% of Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Visa were worth $106,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 28,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $200,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Visa by 28.8% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,610 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 99.7% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,401 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,242 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,205 shares of company stock worth $15,545,693. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.62.

NYSE:V opened at $198.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $386.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.93 and its 200-day moving average is $203.38. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.