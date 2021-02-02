Arizona State Retirement System Sells 4,299 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,609 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,299 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $17,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,168 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $17,385,000 after acquiring an additional 26,765 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,515 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 16,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.54.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $239.91 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $258.17. The stock has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.48.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

