Arizona State Retirement System Sells 4,601 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,601 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $18,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 1,181.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 97,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,319,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,733,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,492,000 after purchasing an additional 100,617 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $182.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $215.70. The company has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.88, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPN. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.37.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total transaction of $96,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,746.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,064 shares of company stock valued at $395,669. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

