Arizona State Retirement System Sells 60,703 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,226,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 60,703 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 0.6% of Arizona State Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Intel were worth $61,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 175,901 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC increased its stake in Intel by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 57,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 25,967 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $56.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

