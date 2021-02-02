Arizona State Retirement System Sells 6,197 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,197 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Eaton were worth $13,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 605.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $121.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.39. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $130.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

