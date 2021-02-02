Arizona State Retirement System Sells 6,454 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,454 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $14,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WM. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $306,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $1,096,320.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,371 shares of company stock worth $12,394,479. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WM opened at $112.09 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

