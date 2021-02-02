Arizona State Retirement System Sells 6,647 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,647 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $21,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,344 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,065 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.94.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $166.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The company has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

