Ark Price Tops $0.46 on Top Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last week, Ark has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $58.50 million and approximately $4.01 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008434 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 49.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000162 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 155,093,008 coins and its circulating supply is 126,972,111 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

