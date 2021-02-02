Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.29 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 2.2% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.25. 87,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,126. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $276.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.38.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.