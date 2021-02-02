Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $63.19. 805,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,403,807. The company has a market cap of $142.98 billion, a PE ratio of -582.77, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $67.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.08 and a 200-day moving average of $73.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

